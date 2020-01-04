Services
Nick Timmins Nordstrom

Nick Timmins Nordstrom Obituary
Nick Timmins Nordstrom

Sioux Falls - Nick Nordstrom died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls. He was 39.

Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Penny Timmins Nordstrom of Spirit Lake, IA and Donald (Cindy) Nordstrom of Travelers Rest, SC; sisters, Marin (John) Weiss and Leah (Mike) Roozenboom both of Sioux Falls; brother, Tom Nordstrom of Denver, CO; and his nephew and niece, Cameron and Brynn Weiss.

Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe & Lois Timmins and Bob & Florence Nordstrom; and his uncles, Ron, Bob, Dave and James Nordstrom.

Memorials may be directed to Union Gospel Mission and Keystone Treatment Center.

Visitation with family present 1:00 - 3:00 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
