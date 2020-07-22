Nicole (Nikki) Rochelle Holmes
Elk River, MN - Nicole (Nikki) Rochelle Holmes, Age 46 of Elk River, MN passed away on July 17, 2020 at Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center.
Services will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St NW, Elk River, MN on Friday July 24, 2020. Visitation will start at 2:00pm with a celebration of Nikki's life starting at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers: We want to give Nikki the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes. We are appreciative of donations to help with financial assistance. Or, a donation to the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Centers Digestive/Gastrointestinal Cancer Research Fund in memory of Nicole Holmes. makingagift.umn.edu
Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
