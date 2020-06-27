Nikki was and is a free spirit! I loved her so much!! I met her at Valley Drive (UCP) and she was a huge support to me then. And throughout the years. I loved her wit and humor!! And she was a fierce and protective friend and ally! My partner and I attended her wedding at UCP. I felt like she was my sister actually. I look forward to seeing her again at the end of my life. I wish her a safe, pain free journey into the next world!!

Jkim Winn

Friend