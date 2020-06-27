Nikki Rowenhorst
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nikki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nikki Rowenhorst

Parker, SD - Nikki Anderson Rowenhorst Parker, SD

Nikki, daughter of Gladys Wilson Anderson, Robert Montondo and Wallace Anderson was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 25, 1946. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday June 25, 2020.

Survivors include: husband Ron, daughter Mindy, step daughters Faith and Charity, stepson Josh and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Reid, sister Betsy, many neices and nephews.

A visitation with family present, will take place on Wednesday, July 1st from 5-7pm at Heritage Funeral Home. The family would like to encourage visitors to wear masks to the visitation.

The family requests no flowers. Monetary donations may be made in her name to Children's Inn 409 N Western Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
Mindy Loewen
Daughter
June 27, 2020
My buddy Nikki<br />August 2018
Nikki was and is a free spirit! I loved her so much!! I met her at Valley Drive (UCP) and she was a huge support to me then. And throughout the years. I loved her wit and humor!! And she was a fierce and protective friend and ally! My partner and I attended her wedding at UCP. I felt like she was my sister actually. I look forward to seeing her again at the end of my life. I wish her a safe, pain free journey into the next world!!
Jkim Winn
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved