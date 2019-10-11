|
Noble I. Nelson, Jr.
Centerville - While surrounded by family, Noble was accepted into the arms of his Savior on October 9, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, South Dakota at the age of 90.
Survivors include his wife, Marlys; 2 daughters, Julie (Arden "Pete") Junker and Betty (Dale) Johnson all of Centerville; 5 grandchildren, Jamie Jo Johnson of Sioux Falls, JuLynn (Clint) Perry of Centerville, Jessica (Tony) Pingrey of Centerville, Braden (Andrea) Junker of Canton and Jenny (Cody) Huisken of Sioux Falls; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Priscilla (Richard) Landsman and Claire (Peterson) Jacobsen all of Sioux Falls and brother-in-law, Ronald (Jenny) Peterson of Vermillion; several special nieces and nephews, family, and many friends.
Funeral service will be 2PM Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville. Burial with military honors will follow at Holland Cemetery, Centerville. Visitation with the family present will be 5-7PM Mon., Oct. 14th in the church fellowship hall with a prayer service at 7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019