Nola Anderson
Sioux Falls - Nola passed away Sunday at Avera Prince of Peace, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 17th & Minnesota Ave,. with a prayer service at 7 pm. Graveside service will be 10 am Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Nola was born on Nov. 21, 1934 at Rutland, Sd., the daughter of Henry and Lenora Nelson. Her family moved to Sioux Falls in 1944 where she attended Lincoln Elementary School and Washington High School.
Nola married Roger Anderson on December 27, 1952 in Luverne, Mn. They lived in Sioux Falls and raised two sons, Rodney and Randy. Nola worked at the Hollywood Theater for a few years and then worked as a cook for the Sioux Falls School District until she retired.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, puzzles and watching her grandchildrens activities.
She is survived by her sons, Rod and Randy (Lynnette), Sioux Falls; three grandsons; seven great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 20, 2019