Norene R. (Lapour) Medici



Willmar, MN - Norene R. Lapour Medici passed in grace on July 21, 2020. She was born to Marcella and Roy Lapour on March 23, 1936 in Geddes, SD. Later her family moved to Alcester, SD where Norene grew up and graduated from Alcester High School. She worked hard to help raise her siblings and engaged in work on the family farm. Norene married Duane Dannenbring soon after high school graduation. They moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1956. Norene has 2 sons, Tim and Jeff who she always stayed very close to.



Norene proudly retired at the age of 74 from working in the restaurant industry most recently in Willmar, MN. Norene had been an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. She was always a good friend and neighbor to the many people she knew. Norene always put others first in her life.



Norene was preceded in death by her parents, Marcella and Roy Lapour, 2 brothers, Verlyn and Royce, and husbands, Duane Dannenbring and Robert Medici. She is survived by her sons, Tim Dannenbring (Teresa) Dannenbring, Woodbury, MN, Jeff North, Las Cruces, NM, grandsons Matthew Dannenbring, Thornton, CO, Michael Dannenbring, Broomfield, CO, and sister Eileen Ulferts, along with several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held in Alcester, SD at Nathanial Lutheran Church at a later date. Norene will rest at Pleasant Hill cemetery in Alcester.



Memorials preferred to Moments Hospice of Golden Valley, Minnesota.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store