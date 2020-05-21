Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
East Side Lutheran Church
A link for the livestream, a complete obituary and an online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norm Shomper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Norm Shomper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Norm Shomper Obituary
Rev. Norm Shomper

Sioux Falls - Rev. Norm Shomper, 70, died Wed., May 20, 2020. His private memorial service will be livestreamed at 2:00 PM Tue., May 26 from East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD. A link for the livestream, a complete obituary and an online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; 3 children, Dan Shomper, Annapolis, MD, Kelly (Matthew Evans) Shomper and Greta (Forrest Hopper) Shomper, both of Minneapolis, MN; and 3 siblings, Chuck (Sharon) Shomper, Las Vegas, NV, Judy Redmond, Davenport, IA, and Bob (Diane) Shomper, Edina, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -