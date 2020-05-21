|
|
Rev. Norm Shomper
Sioux Falls - Rev. Norm Shomper, 70, died Wed., May 20, 2020. His private memorial service will be livestreamed at 2:00 PM Tue., May 26 from East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD. A link for the livestream, a complete obituary and an online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; 3 children, Dan Shomper, Annapolis, MD, Kelly (Matthew Evans) Shomper and Greta (Forrest Hopper) Shomper, both of Minneapolis, MN; and 3 siblings, Chuck (Sharon) Shomper, Las Vegas, NV, Judy Redmond, Davenport, IA, and Bob (Diane) Shomper, Edina, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020