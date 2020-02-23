Services
Norma A. Wehling

Norma A. Wehling

Sioux Falls, SD - Norma A. Wehling, 96, passed away Sat., Feb. 22, 2020. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Sat., Feb. 29 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Feb. 28 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 2 children, Steven (Gloria) Wehling, Sioux Falls, Susan (Roger) Gage, Brookings, SD; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Wehling, Omaha, NE; and a special friend, Carol Rademacher, Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
