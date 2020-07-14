Norma Friedrichs
Centerville - Norma Joy (Reiners) Friedrichs passed peacefully on July 12th at Ava's House after prayer with the Chaplin and as "Amazing Grace" was being sung to her. As true to her life she lived with faith and God brought her home.
Survivors include her daughter, Tamay (Brian) Crelly; 3 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Carolyn) Reiners; sister, Sharon (Jim) Smidt; sister-in-law, Joyce Reiners. Graveside services will be 2PM Sat., July 18, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, Centerville, SD. wassfuneralhome.com