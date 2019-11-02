|
|
Norma Gunderson
Brandon - Norma A. Gunderson, 85, Brandon, SD, and formerly, Valley Springs, died on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center, Sioux Falls.
Visitation with family will be 5-7pm, Monday, November 4, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday, November 5, also at Heartland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Valley Springs.
Norma will be deeply missed by her three children, Kevin (Brenda) Gunderson, Sioux Falls, Becky (Gene) Albers, Larchwood, IA, and Deb Dale, Valley Springs; eleven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019