Norma J. Hofer
Sioux Falls - Norma J. Hofer, 81, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8 at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls and will be livestreamed on the First Lutheran YouTube channel. The church requires that all attendees wear masks and social distancing will be observed. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, August 7 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Norma Jean Peterson, daughter of Edward and Dagmar (Jonson) Peterson, was born February 24, 1939 in Canova, SD. She grew up on a farm near Salem, SD and graduated from Salem High School. Norma attended the Sioux Valley School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD and became a registered nurse. She then worked as a nurse at Sioux Valley Hospital, where she met her future husband, LaVerne "Jake" Hofer.
Norma and Jake were united in marriage on September 4, 1960 in Salem. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls, where Norma continued to work at Sioux Valley until her children were born. She later worked as a student aide and librarian at several Sioux Falls schools.
Norma was a very active member of First Lutheran Church and the women's groups and choir there. She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, fishing, quilting and tennis. Norma was an avid fan of South Dakota State University sports and the Minnesota Twins. She also enjoyed volunteering and served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. Above all, Norma cherished her family, especially attending her grandchildren's activities.
Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband of almost 60 years, Jake; three children, Terry Hofer and his wife, Kathy, Sioux Falls, SD, Roger Hofer and his wife, Susan, Sioux Falls, SD, Deb Tiefenthaler and her husband, Ken, Brookings, SD; four grandchildren, Jacob Hofer, Jared Hofer, Taylor Tiefenthaler, Trey Tiefenthaler; two sisters, Phyllis Palmquist and her husband, John, Madison, SD, Jeanette Fink and her husband, Herman, Delmont, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Ilene Wulff, a brother, Eugene Peterson and an infant brother, Milo Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Norma to the First Lutheran Quilters or the First Lutheran Media Ministry. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.