Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma DeBoer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean DeBoer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean DeBoer Obituary
Norma Jean DeBoer

Tea - Norma DeBoer, 88, of Tea, SD, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Norma Jean Teslow was born June 30, 1931 in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she received her education, graduating from Washington High School in 1948. Following high school, she attended Nettleton College and worked as an office person prior to her marriage.

On February 11, 1951 she was united in marriage with George DeBoer in Sioux Falls, SD. Following their marriage, the couple lived west of Tea, SD where they raised their family. Norma Jean worked as a Teacher's Aid for the Lennox School District from which she retired.

Grateful for having share her life are her children, Jay A. (Shirley) DeBoer and Ricky (Audrey) DeBoer, both of Tea, SD and Julie L. (Ray) Garber of St. Louis, MO; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Teslow of Chancellor, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, George on December 20, 1992; one brother, Jim Teslow; and one sister, Rona Haberman.

Memorial services will begin 2:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -