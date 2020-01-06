|
Norma Jean DeBoer
Tea - Norma DeBoer, 88, of Tea, SD, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Norma Jean Teslow was born June 30, 1931 in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she received her education, graduating from Washington High School in 1948. Following high school, she attended Nettleton College and worked as an office person prior to her marriage.
On February 11, 1951 she was united in marriage with George DeBoer in Sioux Falls, SD. Following their marriage, the couple lived west of Tea, SD where they raised their family. Norma Jean worked as a Teacher's Aid for the Lennox School District from which she retired.
Grateful for having share her life are her children, Jay A. (Shirley) DeBoer and Ricky (Audrey) DeBoer, both of Tea, SD and Julie L. (Ray) Garber of St. Louis, MO; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Teslow of Chancellor, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, George on December 20, 1992; one brother, Jim Teslow; and one sister, Rona Haberman.
Memorial services will begin 2:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020