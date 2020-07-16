Norma Jean Radenbaugh



Worthington - Norma Jean Radenbaugh, age 90, of Worthington, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls, SD.



Norma Jean is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Gary) Randgaard and Peggy (Doug) Konold, both of Sioux Falls, SD.



Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., at the Benson Funeral Home in Worthington, MN. Private family services will be held with Pastor Jeanette McCormick officiating. Burial will be in the Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Benson Funeral Home in Worthington is in charge of the arrangements.









