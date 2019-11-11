Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Sioux Falls - Norma Matthies, 83, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Bethany Home in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joel Matthies of Sioux Falls and Jodi Clark of Valley Springs; grandchildren, Aaron (Jo) Clark of Larchwood, IA, Kala (Blake) Clark/Crawford of Beaver Creek, MN, and Dustin (Chellsy) Matthies of Aurora, SD; great grandchildren, Tessa, Brea, Ella, Maddex, and Abel; and siblings, Betty Bondora of Rapid City and John Severson of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
