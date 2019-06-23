|
Norma Meinjohans
Sioux Falls - Norma Jean Meinjohans, 79, of Sioux Falls passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Southridge Healthcare in Sioux Falls.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Split Rock Lutheran Church, rural Brandon. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Monday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.
Norma Jean Halverson was born June 8, 1940 at Garretson to parents Ernest and Anna (Hamre) Halverson. She graduated from Garretson High School. After her education she moved to Minneapolis and worked for Lutheran Brotherhood, where she met her husband, Arden. They were married on August 5, 1967 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage. In 1968 they moved to Sioux Falls, where they were blessed with two children, Brian and Jodi. In Sioux Falls she worked as a legal secretary for many years.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Arden, Sioux Falls, son, Brian (Ann) Meinjohans, daughter, Jodi (Brandon Fix) Meinjohans; three grandchildren, Emma, Ben and Will; two brothers, Elwood (Pat) Halverson and Vernon (Marilyn), sisters in law, Darla Meinjohans and Eileen Halverson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Delbert and brothers in law, Gary and Glenn.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019