George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Sioux Falls - Norma Sandhurst, 92, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her children, DuWayne (Claudette) Sundet of Kimball, NE, Pat (Marv Schleicher) Hockenberry of Sioux Falls, Jim Sundet of Dakota Dunes, SD, Jack (Ruth) Sundet of Crooks, SD, and Steve (Denise) Sundet of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
