Norman Benson

Norman Benson Obituary
Norman Benson

Garretson - Norman Benson, age 87, of Garretson, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Garretson. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, at the church, with a Christian Wake Service and Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a local charity.

Norm was born on June 18, 1932, in Sioux Falls to Arthur and Effie (Fuqua) Benson. He grew up on a farm in Rock County, Minnesota and graduated from Garretson High School in 1950. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956.

On October 11, 1954, Norm married Elaine Dubbelde at St. Mary Church in Sioux Falls. They operated a dairy farm in Rock County until building their new home overlooking the Split Rock Creek outside of Garretson. They moved into town eight years ago.

Norm was prominent dairyman and was involved many dairy associations. He was a member of St. Rose Church, and the Garretson American Legion. He enjoyed golfing in his retirement and sold land for Brandon Realty for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine, Garretson; children: Jeff (Jan) Benson, Garretson, Patti (Dave) Brooks, Mitchell, Peggy Lorenzen, Garretson, Steve (Colleen) Benson, Garretson, and Bill (Jeanne) Benson, Sherman; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Nels Benson, Hills, MN, and Joyce Risty, Garretson. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant children: Randall Paul & Ann Marie; daughter-in-law, Cathy Jo Bonte; and granddaughter, Cara Jo Bonte.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
