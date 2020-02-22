|
Norman Buysman
Sioux Falls - Norman J. Buysman, 90 of Sioux Falls died Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born December 14, 1929 in Melvin, Iowa. Norm was united in marriage to Tina Van Engen on February 24, 1949 in Sibley, Iowa. They made their home in Sioux Falls where Norm was a truck driver for Golden Sun Feeds for over 32 years.
He is survived by his wife Tina, Sioux Falls; daughter, Iris (David) Slama, Rapid City; son Marvin (Cherie) Buysman, Lincoln, NE; two sisters Joyce (Garrett) Meyer, Worthington, MN, Evelyn Runia, Sibley, IA; and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Norman will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020