George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Norman C. Erickson Obituary
Norman C. Erickson

Sioux Falls, SD - Norman Erickson, 79, died Wed., Apr. 10, 2019. His funeral service will be 2 PM Wed., Apr. 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; 4 children, Denine (Mark) Paler, West Fargo, ND, Yancy Erickson, Sioux Falls, Tony (Kathleen) Nelson, Elbow Lake, MN, Denise Herness, Osakis, MN; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Harold Erickson, Las Vegas, NV. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 15, 2019
