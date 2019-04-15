|
Norman C. Erickson
Sioux Falls, SD - Norman Erickson, 79, died Wed., Apr. 10, 2019. His funeral service will be 2 PM Wed., Apr. 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; 4 children, Denine (Mark) Paler, West Fargo, ND, Yancy Erickson, Sioux Falls, Tony (Kathleen) Nelson, Elbow Lake, MN, Denise Herness, Osakis, MN; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Harold Erickson, Las Vegas, NV. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 15, 2019