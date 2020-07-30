1/1
Norman Pearson
1930 - 2020
Norman Pearson

Sioux Falls - Norman Pearson, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD formerly of Mitchell, SD, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 in Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Norman Eugene Pearson was born on March 2, 1930 to Lowell and Margaret (Gomersall) Pearson in the Methodist Hospital in Mitchell, SD.

He graduated in 1948 from Mitchell High School, and married Faye O'Neal on August 18, 1950.

He worked at Mitchell Wholesale and Grocery, Bob's Texaco, and Harms Electric before serving in the Army Artillery in Korea from 1951 to 1953.

After discharge, he worked 4 years for Taplin's Gas Station, 2 years as manager of Wilson Tire Company, 16 years for Iverson and Max Autos, 8 years at Owatonna Manufacturing, and 4 years at Trail King before retiring

Norman was a member of VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, Firesteel Sportsmen Club, NRA and 50 year member of 1st Methodist Church.

He also volunteered as a gun safety instructor, water ski judge, Boy Scout leader for Troop 77 in Mitchell, and at the Mitchell Area Historical Society.

Norman especially loved to hunt, fish, boating and travel.

Norman is survived by his sons, Dennis (Karen) Pearson of Sioux Falls, SD and Wayne Pearson of Mitchell, SD; daughter, Lynda Peterson and significant other Rod Timm of Harrisburg, SD; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Faye; daughter, Lori Ann; both parents; and his brother, Wesley.




Published in Argus Leader on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605) 996-2133
