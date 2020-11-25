1/1
Norman Vander Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Vander Lee

Rock Rapids - Norman Vander Lee age 86 of Rock Rapids, Iowa died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, from the COVID-19 virus.

A public visitation will be Sunday, November 29th from 2 to 5 PM at Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids. The Vander Lee family will not be present. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required.

A private family graveside will be Monday, November 30th at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Paul Vander Lee Endowment Scholarship Fund with Hope Haven INC.

He is survived by two sons, Rollie (Ruth) Vander Lee of Rock Rapids and Jerry (Nancy) Vander Lee of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Ruth (Mike) Vogel of Sheldon, IA; and many other extended family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids
1207 Park Drive
Rock Rapids, IA 51246
712.472.2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved