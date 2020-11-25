Norman Vander Lee



Rock Rapids - Norman Vander Lee age 86 of Rock Rapids, Iowa died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, from the COVID-19 virus.



A public visitation will be Sunday, November 29th from 2 to 5 PM at Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids. The Vander Lee family will not be present. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required.



A private family graveside will be Monday, November 30th at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Paul Vander Lee Endowment Scholarship Fund with Hope Haven INC.



He is survived by two sons, Rollie (Ruth) Vander Lee of Rock Rapids and Jerry (Nancy) Vander Lee of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Ruth (Mike) Vogel of Sheldon, IA; and many other extended family.









