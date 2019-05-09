|
Norman Vanderpan
East Grand Forks, MN. - Norman Vanderpan, age 70, of East Grand Forks, MN died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home under the care of Altru Hospice.
Norman Claire Vanderpan was born September 25, 1948 to Leslie and Norma (Berg) Vanderpan in Fargo, ND, the oldest of seven children. His father was a Lutheran parish pastor and his mother a teacher. Growing up, Norm and his family lived in many small communities in the Dakotas and Iowa.
Norm started school in a country school at Turtle Lake, ND. He graduated from Augustana Academy in Canton, SD. He earned a B.A. from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and a teaching degree and Master's from Moorhead State. Norman married Marta Christine Vadheim in 1975, whom he met while they both attended Concordia. Norm taught in Argyle and Climax, MN and was principal in Climax and Larimore, ND before they moved to East Grand Forks, MN.
Norm was preceded in death by a daughter Kaija, and his parents, Leslie and Norma. He is survived by his wife, Marta; son Matthew (McKynsay) of Grand Forks ND; daughter Sonja (Trevor Brandt) of Grand Forks; and grandchildren, Callan and Julia Brandt and Clara and Craig Vanderpan. He is also survived by his three brothers and three sisters: Peter Vanderpan of Brookings, SD; Mary Vanderpan of Walnut Creek, CA; Tim (Melody) Vanderpan of Harrisburg, SD; Lois (Jay) Monson of Owatonna, MN; Ted (Sara) Vanderpan of Buffalo, MN; and Dorthy Vanderpan Tufte of Brookings, SD; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, the ALS Association of ND, SD, and MN, or Altru Hospice of Grand Forks, ND.
Memorial Services were Held At: Monday, May 6, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 9, 2019