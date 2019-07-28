|
Olive J. Chase
Sioux Falls - Olive Chase, 92, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Olive Janice Strand was born February 8, 1927 to Ole and Julie (Mostrom) Strand at McHenry, North Dakota. She lived in McHenry until the age of 5 at which time she moved with her family to Lake Wilson, MN. She later moved to Sioux Falls where she met Wayne Chase. The two were united in marriage on November 15, 1947 in Sioux Falls. Olive worked as a dental technician at the dental lab in Sioux Falls for 13 years. The couple moved to the rural Corson, SD area in 1950 where they lived until moving into Brandon, SD in 1974. They moved to Sioux Falls in 1982. Her husband, Wayne preceded her in death on December 31, 2000.
For hobbies, Olive loved to play cards and was happy to play just about any card game. She was also an avid Mahjong player and loved to golf.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, David Chase and daughter, Diana (Brad) Thomas, both of Sioux Falls, SD; one grandson, Hunter Wayne Thomas and step-grandson, Shane (Samantha) Thomas, also living in Sioux Falls, SD. In addition to her husband, Olive was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Desmond Strand and Stanley Strand, and one sister, Una Erickson.
Memorial services will begin 11:00 am Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday at the Southside Chapel.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019