Olive McCain
Sioux Falls - Olive McCain age 88 of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday February 7, 2020. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, February 10, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Tuesday at St. John American Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. John's.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Curtis, Douglas, Jerome (Lori), and Lisa (Jeffrey) Smith, all of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her parents Herbert and Olive Ferrie, husband Robert, brothers, Wilbur, Paul and Roger Ferrie, sisters, Margurite Latona and Ruth Middlen, grandson Evan Lee, and daughter in-law Patricia preceded her in death.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020