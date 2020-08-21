Oliver Maurice Erickson



Oliver Maurice Erickson, age 85, of Chandler passed from us on August 15, 2020. Devoted husband, loving father, and brother. Oliver leaves behind Children Chuck, Rob (Pam), Kathy (Eric), Scott (Trish), and cherished Grandchildren, Tigeria, Shae, Jordan, Kyler, Jakob, Justin, Jocelyn, Hunter, Katelyn, Jessica, and Sophia, along with many relatives and dear friends. Oliver was born in Sioux Falls, SD; graduated high school in Brandon, SD. Oliver met and fell in love with Kaye at a dance in Sioux City, IA. Shortly thereafter they were married and settled and raised their family in Sioux Falls, SD. Oliver was a talented Aircraft Electrician, excelling in ping pong, cribbage, and bowling, and served in the South Dakota Air National Guard as a civil service technician for 36 years, retiring in 1994. Upon retirement Oliver and Kaye moved to Chandler, AZ to spend as many moments with their children and grandchildren. Oliver enjoyed golfing, always lending a helping hand, but his true passion was his family. We will miss you!









