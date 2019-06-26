Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive PO Box 368
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Palisade Lutheran Church
rural Rock County, MN
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
West Palisade Cemetery
Beaver Creek - Oliver Burton Rollag, 96, of Beaver Creek, Minnesota passed away at the Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne, Minnesota on June 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Palisade Lutheran Church, rural Rock County, Minnesota. Burial will precede the service at West Palisade Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.

Grateful for having shared his life are Arlene, his wife of 71 years, and his children, Diane Peterson, Hallock, Minnesota, Carlene (Pat) Lawler, Zumbrota, Minnesota, Janice Rollag, Farmington, Minnesota and Lyle (Sharil) Rollag, Beaver Creek, Minnesota. He was loved by nine grandchildren, as well as six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Doris (Kermit) Rye, sisters in law, Lottie Rollag and Karen Rollag, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers: Howard, Milton, Roger, Lester and Glenn.

Memorials may be directed to the Palisade Cemetery Association.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 26, 2019
