Opal V. Larsen
Opal V. Larsen

Viborg - Opal V. Larsen, 96 died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD. A private family burial will be at the Rosehill Cemetery in Viborg. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

She leaves to mourn her daughter, Betty and family of Spokane, Washington, son Larry and Shirley and family of Sioux Falls, son Dennis and Nancy and family of Redding, California, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, 3 sisters, and a brother.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
