Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Prince of Peace-Sacred Heart Chapel
4500 Prince of Peace Place
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Prince of Peace-Sacred Heart Chapel
4500 Prince of Peace Place
Sioux Falls, SD
Orella (Telkamp) Carey


1917 - 2019
Orella (Telkamp) Carey Obituary
Orella (Telkamp) Carey

Sioux Falls - Orella (Telkamp) Carey, 101, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Avera Dougherty Hospice.

Orella Charlotte Telkamp, daughter of Gus and Vernia (Hoffa) Telkamp, was born October 27, 1917, in Brookings, SD. She was a graduate of South Dakota State University in 1938. She taught in a variety of South Dakota and Iowa communities.

Orella married Bernard Carey in 1945.

She worked for the Sioux Falls Police Department for 22 years.

Grateful for having shared her life her three children, Sheila (Steve) Brzica, Bloomington, MN, Steve (Nita) Carey, Sioux Falls, SD, Sharon (Jim) Kohout, Greeley, CO; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; her parent and her 14 brothers and sisters.

Funeral Mass will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 3, at Prince of Peace-Sacred Heart Chapel, 4500 Prince of Peace Place, Sioux Falls, SD with the family present to greet friends one hour prior to the service.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 1, 2019
