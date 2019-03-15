|
|
Oris E. Holden
Elk Point - Oris Edsel Holden, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle passed away at Wel-Life at Elk Point, an Assisted Living Residence, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
A prayer service will be held at the Kober Funeral Home, in Elk Point, SD, Friday evening, March 22, 2019, at 7PM, (viewing from 5PM to 7PM), with Rev. Dr. Deanna Langle presiding. The funeral service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, with Rev. David Bentz presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 15, 2019