Orlan W. NorgaardSioux Falls - Orlan Norgaard, 79, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.Orlan Willman Norgaard was born July 16, 1941 to Willie and Elsie (Henrikson) Norgaard at Arlington, SD. He grew up in the Arlington area where he received his education, graduating from Arlington High School in 1959. Following high school, he entered military service and served in the US Army from 1960 until receiving his honorable discharge in 1963. Upon his return from the service, he began his career with the Sioux Falls Fire Department where he attained the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. He retired from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in 1996 after 32 years of service.On January 29, 1966, he was united in marriage with Gloria Berg at Marion, SD. The couple lived in Sioux Falls following their marriage, but also wintered in Florida for 23 years.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gloria of Sioux Falls, SD; one daughter, Brenda (Paul) Thrash of Elkhart, IN; grandchildren, David and Jacob Thrash; one son, Ryan Norgaard of Sioux Falls, SD; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Norgaard of Badger, SD. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doris Best; and three brothers, Ray, Leo and Daryl Norgaard.Private graveside services for Orlan will be held.