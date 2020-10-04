1/1
Orlan W. Norgaard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orlan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orlan W. Norgaard

Sioux Falls - Orlan Norgaard, 79, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Orlan Willman Norgaard was born July 16, 1941 to Willie and Elsie (Henrikson) Norgaard at Arlington, SD. He grew up in the Arlington area where he received his education, graduating from Arlington High School in 1959. Following high school, he entered military service and served in the US Army from 1960 until receiving his honorable discharge in 1963. Upon his return from the service, he began his career with the Sioux Falls Fire Department where he attained the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. He retired from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in 1996 after 32 years of service.

On January 29, 1966, he was united in marriage with Gloria Berg at Marion, SD. The couple lived in Sioux Falls following their marriage, but also wintered in Florida for 23 years.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gloria of Sioux Falls, SD; one daughter, Brenda (Paul) Thrash of Elkhart, IN; grandchildren, David and Jacob Thrash; one son, Ryan Norgaard of Sioux Falls, SD; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Norgaard of Badger, SD. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doris Best; and three brothers, Ray, Leo and Daryl Norgaard.

Private graveside services for Orlan will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved