Orren J. Lee
Sioux Falls - Orren J. Lee, 96, died Tue., Oct. 27, 2020. His funeral service will be 11 AM Fri., Oct. 30 at Grace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, and will be livestreamed. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Oct. 29 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Carole; his daughter, Roxanne (Roland) Richle, Geneva, Switzerland; 4 step-children, Don (Robyn) Munce, Lee's Summit, MO, Patricia (Joe) Wilson, Glendale, AZ, Karen (John) Myhre, Minnetonka, MN, Jay (Jill) Munce, Park Ridge, IL; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Orren to Grace Lutheran Church. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
