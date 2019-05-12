|
|
Orval A. Fodness
Sioux Falls, SD - Orval A. Fodness, 98, died Fri., May 10, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. His memorial service will be 11:00 AM Monday, May 13 in Halladay-Peterson Chapel at Dow Rummel Village with burial of his urn at West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lennox, SD.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; 3 children, Roger (Pat) Fodness, Canton, SD, Loren (Cynthia) Fodness, Phoenix, AZ, Carol (Richard) Wake, Baltimore, MD; 5 grandchildren, Greg (Stacey) Fodness, Matthew Fodness, Aria Fodness, David (Norah) Wake, Laura Wake; two great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; and a sister, Florence Scott. Orval was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Paul Wake.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Orval to the East Side Lutheran Building Fund. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019