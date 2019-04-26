Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Shalom Lutheran Church
Harrisburg, SD
Orval G. Larson

Orval G. Larson Obituary
Orval G. Larson

Harrisburg, SD - Orval G. Larson, 89, died Wed., Apr. 24, 2019. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Mon., Apr. 29 at Shalom Lutheran Church in Harrisburg. Visitation begins at 3 PM Sun., Apr. 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 3-5 PM.

Survivors include 3 children, Cheryl (Greg) Twedt, Inwood, Glen (Jackie) Larson, Canton, Janine (Harvey) Menholt, Harrisburg; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Orval to the . Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 26, 2019
