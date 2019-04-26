|
Orval G. Larson
Harrisburg, SD - Orval G. Larson, 89, died Wed., Apr. 24, 2019. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Mon., Apr. 29 at Shalom Lutheran Church in Harrisburg. Visitation begins at 3 PM Sun., Apr. 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 3-5 PM.
Survivors include 3 children, Cheryl (Greg) Twedt, Inwood, Glen (Jackie) Larson, Canton, Janine (Harvey) Menholt, Harrisburg; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Orval to the . Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 26, 2019