Orville L. Cadwell
Sioux Falls - Orville L. Cadwell, 90, died Tue., Mar. 3, 2020. His memorial service will be 10 AM Sat., Mar. 14 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Mar. 13 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 4 daughters, Val McKinney, Sioux Falls, Cindy (Dwight) Clark, Beresford, SD, Susan (Scott) Putzier, Olympia, WA, Sally (Lenny) Wentzel, Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elaine Morrison, Humboldt, SD. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
