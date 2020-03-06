Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Orville L. Cadwell

Orville L. Cadwell Obituary
Orville L. Cadwell

Sioux Falls - Orville L. Cadwell, 90, died Tue., Mar. 3, 2020. His memorial service will be 10 AM Sat., Mar. 14 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Mar. 13 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Val McKinney, Sioux Falls, Cindy (Dwight) Clark, Beresford, SD, Susan (Scott) Putzier, Olympia, WA, Sally (Lenny) Wentzel, Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elaine Morrison, Humboldt, SD. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
