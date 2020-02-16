Services
Price Funeral Chapel - Britton
754 5th St.
Britton, SD 57430
605-448-5162
Otto Malpert Obituary
Rutland - The funeral service for Otto Malpert will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorenson will officiate. Spring interment will be in the Rutland Cemetery at a later date.

Otto passed away on February 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Oakes, ND at the age of 94.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
