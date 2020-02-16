|
|
Otto Malpert
Rutland - The funeral service for Otto Malpert will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorenson will officiate. Spring interment will be in the Rutland Cemetery at a later date.
Otto passed away on February 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Oakes, ND at the age of 94.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020