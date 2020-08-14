Otto Piehl Jr.



Arlington - Otto D. Piehl, Jr, 89 years of age, was a lifelong resident of the Arlington Community. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1949, served on active duty with the US Army in Korea, then came home to farm. He and his wife Leona (nee Sanders) lived on their farm 1 ½ miles east of Arlington for almost all of their nearly 66 years of marriage.



In addition to farming, Otto drove school bus for 27 years. He loved to fish, hunt, play cards, and spend time with family and friends-- especially his grandchildren. He served the church and community on various boards, including the Parkview Board for nearly 50 years. He was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church.



Otto leaves behind his wife Leona; three children: Debra (Brian) Lund, David (Lorrie); and Daniel (Joyce); seven grandchildren: Benjamin Piehl (Carmen); Rebecca Sheridan (Richard), Andrew Lund (Andreea), Christopher PIehl (Morgan), Joshua Lund (Shelby), Samantha Piehl, and Majok Kur; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Orlynn and Donald (Barbara); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



A private graveside service will be held for the family on August 22nd with Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Legion Edgar L. Herrick Post 42 or Trinity Lutheran Church, Arlington, SD. Memorials can be sent to David Piehl at 616 NE 7th St, Madison, SD 57042.









