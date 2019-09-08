|
Palmer Paulson
Canton, SD - Palmer Paulson, 90, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home at Luther Manor nursing home in Sioux Falls, SD. Palmer was born March 18, 1929 near Harrisburg, SD to Severt and Jonny (Bromstad) Paulson. He began farming after graduating from Harrisburg High School. Palmer earned a Bronze Star while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Palmer married Ingeborg Rye on November 18, 1956 at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church south of Harrisburg. They lived and farmed on the family farm from 1956 until 1963, when they moved to Sioux Falls. After the move, Palmer drove truck for Zip Feed Mills and then for Petroleum Carriers. He then joined the U.S. Postal Service and worked there until he retired as Manager of Distribution for Sioux Falls in 1989 with 25 years of service. Palmer and Ingeborg, along with their four kids, moved back to the farm in 1971. Palmer again engaged in farming from 1971 - 1979. Palmer and Ingeborg moved to Canton in 1995.
He was an active member of the church and the Sons of Norway in Sioux Falls. He was also a longtime member of the VFW and American Legion posts in Canton, serving for many years on the Honor Guard. Palmer and Ingeborg enjoyed hosting friends at their home and taking many trips back to Norway.
Palmer is survived by his children: son Paul (Carol) Paulson, Chanhassen, MN; daughter Linda (Gary) Nelson, Garretson, SD; son Dan (Jill) Paulson, Harrisburg, SD; daughter Nancy (Jeff) Snook, Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his wife Ingeborg, his parents, and sister Ethel Amundson (Haugland).
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9 at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. Monday at Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Harrisburg, SD. Visitation, with family present, will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019