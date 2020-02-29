|
Pam Scheid
Sioux Falls - Hi, this is Pam. After fighting the good fight battling breast cancer, I went to the arms of my Heavenly Father on Friday, February 28, 2020 at age 61.
I was born the first child of Earl and Betty Marscheider on April 25, 1958 in Oakes, North Dakota. My growing up years were spent in Hecla, South Dakota, attending K-12 there. The Lord blessed me with two sisters and many childhood friends to grow up with. My greatest interest in high school was playing the clarinet and participating in anything related to music. After graduating from high school in 1976, it was on to Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
In September 1981 I married the love of my life, Lonn Scheid, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Two months later we moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where I attended Stenotype Institute of South Dakota. The Lord blessed me with a 31-year career as a court reporter until my retirement in January 2016. Some of my greatest interests in recent years have been participating in Bible Study Fellowship, serving as a Stephen Minister, volunteering at the Avera Prairie Center, and being a pet parent to our English Cream Golden Retriever and our late beloved Sheltie.
The most important event in my life happened in August 2000, at age 42, when I made the decision to receive Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. Romans 10:9 says, "That if you confess with your mouth 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved." That decision changed my life.
I am survived by my husband, Lonn Scheid; my father, Earl Marscheider; my two sisters, Lori Marscheider and Mona Marscheider (Doug Dykstra); special aunt, Edna Marscheider; mother-in-law, Velma Scheid; sister-in-law, Sheila Fauth (Myron); many nieces, nephews, and cousins. I was preceded in death by my mother, Betty Marscheider.
I thank God for my doctors and nurses at the Avera Prairie Center (the Avera angels) in Sioux Falls for their most excellent care and compassion that I received; also, for the love and support of many friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 5-7pm with a 7pm closing prayer.
Memorials may be directed to Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church, Avera Home Hospice or Avera McKennan Foundation. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 29 to Mar. 25, 2020