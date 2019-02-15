Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:15 PM
Sioux Falls - Pamela Mae Lingo passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 68.

Pamela was born on March 22, 1950 to Frank and Elsie (Bartlett) Lingo in Sioux Falls. She graduated from Lincoln High in 1968 and resided in Sioux Falls her entire life.

Pamela was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteer work with the church. In her younger years, she was a member of the 4-H club. She enjoyed spending time with family and had a large collection of stuffed animals.

Grateful for having shared her life are her brother, Jay (Judy) Lingo of Minnetonka, MN; nieces, Allegra (Amy) Lingo and their daughter, Matilda of Minneapolis, MN and Marissa (Andrew) Driscoll of Fort Worth, TX; aunt, Nila (Louie) Fostvedt of Vermillion, SD; and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation with family present to greet friends beginning at noon with a prayer service beginning at 2:15 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 15, 2019
