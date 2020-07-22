1/1
Pat Coughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat Coughlin

Pipestone - Pat Coughlin, age 81 of Pipestone, MN passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Encompass Heath Rehabilitation and Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 4:00-6:00 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:00 PM followed by the Holy Rosary.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Marilyn Flanagan of Pipestone, MN; children, Mary (Nikki) Coughlin-Julian of Iowa City, IA, Casey Coughlin of Tulsa, OK, Tim Coughlin of Sioux Falls, SD, Sean (Tammy) Coughlin of Hartford, SD, Rose (David) Kramp of Conde, SD; step-children, Deborah Flanagan of Pipestone, MN, Patrick (Linda) Flanagan of Pipestone, MN, Bernie Flanagan of Owatonna, MN, Dr. Dawn (Mark) Bucher of Lake Benton, MN, Darcee (Jerry) Ellefson of Flandreau, SD, and Mike (Shirley) Flanagan of Garretson, SD; brother, Mike (Kathy) Coughlin of Oak Grove, MN; sister, Marilyn (Dave) Hoversten of Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Sue Coughlin of Chicago, IL; fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; fifteen step-grandchildren; twenty-four step-great-grandchildren; and a host of many other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche (Stekl) Coughlin; his first wife, Kathy Coughlin; brother, Terrance Coughlin; step-son, Steven Flanagan; two grandchildren, Bernadette and William; and mother-in-law, Belle Melcher.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Joseph
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved