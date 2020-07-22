Pat CoughlinPipestone - Pat Coughlin, age 81 of Pipestone, MN passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Encompass Heath Rehabilitation and Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 4:00-6:00 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:00 PM followed by the Holy Rosary.Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Marilyn Flanagan of Pipestone, MN; children, Mary (Nikki) Coughlin-Julian of Iowa City, IA, Casey Coughlin of Tulsa, OK, Tim Coughlin of Sioux Falls, SD, Sean (Tammy) Coughlin of Hartford, SD, Rose (David) Kramp of Conde, SD; step-children, Deborah Flanagan of Pipestone, MN, Patrick (Linda) Flanagan of Pipestone, MN, Bernie Flanagan of Owatonna, MN, Dr. Dawn (Mark) Bucher of Lake Benton, MN, Darcee (Jerry) Ellefson of Flandreau, SD, and Mike (Shirley) Flanagan of Garretson, SD; brother, Mike (Kathy) Coughlin of Oak Grove, MN; sister, Marilyn (Dave) Hoversten of Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Sue Coughlin of Chicago, IL; fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; fifteen step-grandchildren; twenty-four step-great-grandchildren; and a host of many other relatives and friends.Pat was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche (Stekl) Coughlin; his first wife, Kathy Coughlin; brother, Terrance Coughlin; step-son, Steven Flanagan; two grandchildren, Bernadette and William; and mother-in-law, Belle Melcher.