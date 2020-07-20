Pat Fostvedt - Oxendale
Ida Grove - Patricia Ann Fostvedt-Oxendale, age 65, passed away on July 17th at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Pat was born August 9th 1954 in Canton, South Dakota moving with her family to Vermillion in 1965 where she attended Vermillion public schools, until her graduation in 1972. After high school, Pat entered the workforce through the DECA program where she learned to become a dental assistant. She continued her education at the University of South Dakota to become a Speech-Language Pathologist. Work in the public schools of South Dakota continued until she went on to become a Reading Recovery Teacher Leader completing training at Texas Women's University in Denton, TX. As a Teacher Leader she worked tirelessly with struggling beginning readers, training teachers and providing ongoing professional development for Northwest Area Education Agency.
Pat was married to Jim Oxendale in Vermillion, SD September 21,1996. They resided in Ida Grove, Iowa and worked in the Iowa education system. While Pat and Jim had no children their fur family of Irish Wolfhounds surrounded them over the years. Pat loved travel and broadened Jim's experience visiting France, Italy, Germany, England, Scotland, Ireland, Hungary, New Zealand and Canada. Perhaps her favorite place was Churchill, MB Canada where she viewed polar bears, beluga whales and the northern lights.
Her sister Kris precedes Pat in passing. Her husband Jim of Ida Grove survives her as well as her parents Louie and Nila Fostvedt of Vermillion, sisters Juli (Chris) Frey and Diane (Dale) Rudy of Denver, brothers Kim (Heidi) Fostvedt of Omaha and Kolly (Michelle) Fostvedt of Vermillion as well as many nieces and nephews.
Because of the current health conditions, private services will be held, and all are welcome at the Bluffview Cemetery at 11:00 am on Friday for prayers and burial. Masks are recommended. HansenFuneralHome.com
.