Patrica Smith
Hartford - Patricia Anne Smith passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 82.
Patricia Anne Smith was born February 15, 1937 to Harold "Pete" William and Ruth Elizabeth (Wirch) Richter in Denver, Colorado. The family moved to South Dakota where she attended rural school until attending Winner High School for 3 years.
On June 19, 1955 Pat was united in marriage to Bernard Dee Smith. She was baptized and married at Rosebud Valley Baptist Church in Wood, South Dakota. The couple had 6 children, Denice, Anna, Howard, Dawn, Scott and Andrea. The family lived in Chamberlain for 15 years where Pat attended High School for her senior year in 1969 at age 33. While living in Chamberlain the family attended the First Baptist Church where Pat served as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Women's Group, and served as a teacher and state officer for the Girls Missionary Guild.
In 1973 the family moved to Hartford and attended Central Baptist Church. She helped plant Grace Church in Sioux Falls and Central Valley Church in Hartford. While living in Hartford, Pat joined the Cinderella Ladies Group and the Minnehaha County Home Extension Group where she was very active serving in all offices to include establishing the Volunteer Program at West Central.
Pat served the city of Hartford as the City Treasurer and was an active member of Hartford's Planning and Zoning Board for 17 years. She worked for Anderson Publication for 13 years until she and Barney retired.
Pat enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and had a large collection of dolls. Truly her greatest passion was spending time with family.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Denice Kapp, Anna Waldner, Howard (Wendy) Smith, Dawn Smith, Scott (Layna) Smith and Andrea Finch; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Kenny) Renner; and many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents, Harold and Ruth Richter; brother, Bill Richter; and Uncle Howard and Aunt Ada Richter.
Funeral Service 1:00 pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Central Valley Church, 800 Cressman Trail, Hartford, SD. Interment Hartford Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 15, 2019