Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Garretson, SD - Patricia A. "Pat" Smedsrud, 84, died Sun., Apr. 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be 11 AM Fri., Apr. 26 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Apr. 25 at the funeral chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include her husband, Gib; 4 children, Dave (Sharon) Koch, Sioux Falls, Mike (Sherry) Schumacher, Valley Springs, Kim Morgan, Valley Springs, Howard Smedsrud, Sioux Falls; 8 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs at Palisade Manor in Garretson and Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls for the excellent care they provided to Pat.

Please consider a donation in memory of Pat to First Lutheran Church, Valley Springs. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
