|
|
Patricia Ann Javers
Patricia Ann Javers, 69, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Patricia Ann Ihnen was born on July 13, 1950 in Lennox, South Dakota to Violet (Reiners) and Albert Ihnen. She attended school in Tea where she grew up. On September 24, 1965, she was united in marriage to her best friend Gene Javers. Pat and Gene made their home northeast of Lennox where they raised their family. Pat worked most of her life in the restaurant business, including owning the ice cream parlor in Tea and Pat's Steakhouse. Most recently she assisted her sons with their businesses and had a crafting business with her daughter. Pat loved her family and would do anything for anyone. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Gene; her children Terry Javers and wife Sarah of Sioux Falls, Bonnie Pittenger and husband Ken of Tea, Scott Javers and wife Pam of Tea, and Chad Javers and wife Sarah of Sioux Falls; grandchildren Chasity (Justin), Shannen (Mike), Morgen, Tori, Kayla, Tayton, Kaitlyn, Teagon, Isaac, and Ayla; great grandchildren Hailey, Griffen, Liam, Emersyn, and Tilly; sister Connie (Duane) Nelson, and brothers Albert (Kiney) Ihnen Jr., Alan (Susan) Ihnen, and Alden Ihnen. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jean Wieneke. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. Private services will be held at a later date. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020