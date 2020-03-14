|
Patricia Ann Matthews
Sioux Falls - Patricia (Patty) Ann Conway died on March 13, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, surrounded by loving family.
She was born on December 11, 1934, to Grace (McNamara) Dunn and Clifford James Conway. Patty was raised in Sioux Falls by her mother with her two sisters and one brother, Betty, Jimmy and Colleen. She also had two half-brothers and one half-sister who resided in Madison, SD, Harold Soule, Richard Soule and Maxine Soule Hagan. Patty graduated from Cathedral High School in 1953. She was the Homecoming Colleen (today referred to as the Homecoming Queen) that year. After graduating, she moved to Chicago and worked there for a short time. She returned to Sioux Falls and began a career at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. While working there she met her husband, Acie W. Matthews. In 1968, the two were married in Sioux City, Iowa. Following the birth of their son, Jim, Patty became a loving mother and homemaker.
Patty was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Sioux Falls. She had been an avid bowler, and loved golf and mahjong. She also loved to speed-walk in her neighborhood of over 50 years. Patty was a charter member of the Northwestern Bell Pioneers. She also was a member of WIBC and the National 600 Club.
Patty was loved by her many friends, and particularly by her husband and son, along with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband of 52-years, Acie W. Matthews of Sioux Falls; her son, Jim Matthews and his wife Sara of Sharpsburg, Georgia; and her granddaughter, Sarah Ann Matthews of Sharpsburg. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Betty Jean Conway; brother, Jimmy Don Conway; sister, Colleen Constance Conway Miller; half-brothers, Harold Soule, Richard "Dickie" Soule; and half-sister, Marilyn "Maxine" Soule Hagan. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Peggy Pascoe Conway; brother-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Miller; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Shirley Matthews; and sister and brother-in-law, Valarie "Sis" Matthews Smith and Jim Smith.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00am Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 2707 W. 33rd Street in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020