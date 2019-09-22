Services
Sioux Falls - Patricia Lou Clarke was born March 17,1931 and passed away Aug. 27 , 1919 after a brief illness at the age of 88.

Pat loved to garden and decorate, many will remember her beautiful flowers at the house on Euclid by Terrace Park. Pat was quite an artist and enjoyed painting, stained glass, and ceramics.

Come to cerebrate Pat's life with her children, Tom, Mark, Loren and Cindy; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial service Sept. 28th 11:00 At Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Celebration luncheon at 12:00 at Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. Interment next summer at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
