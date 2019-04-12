|
|
Patricia Daggitt
Sioux Falls - Patricia Ann Daggitt, 65, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Ava's House on April 10th, 2019. She was born on Friday, December 4th, 1953 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the late Robert and Ione Quigley.
She was a graduate of the Lincoln High School class of 1972. She worked for 26 years in the traffic department, at John Morrell's, and recently retired from the United States Post Office as a postal clerk. She had an immense passion for many things, but most important to her was her family. Sunday dinners were a family favorite and we are blessed to have had her family values instilled in us all. She was such a giving person and loved to have friends and family over. She would help anyone in any way she could and enjoyed serving others.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James Alvin Daggitt, daughters- Nikki Nyhaug, Rachael Moyer (Mike Moyer), son- Joseph Daggitt, grandsons- Taylor Moyer, Kaleb Nyhaug, Tiegen Nyhaug, sisters- Sherri Langdon, Laura Meaddows (Clark Meaddows), brother- Thomas Quigley (Donna Quigley).
She was preceded in death by her father- Robert Quigley, her mother- Ione Quigley, and her sister- Dianne Quigley.
A memorial service will begin at 2:30 PM at the Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, officiated by Pastor Paul Stjernholm. The family will be present one hour prior to greet friends. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 12, 2019