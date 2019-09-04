Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
5509 W. 41st St
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Sioux Falls - Patricia (Pat) Grangaard, 79, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at Sanford Hospital.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St, Sioux Falls. Services will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 W. 41st St, Sioux Falls. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 59 years, Wendell; children, Wendy (Eric) Aasen and Layth (Susan) Grangaard; and four grandchildren, Melinda, Nolan, Katelyn and Evan.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 4, 2019
