Patricia Grangaard
Sioux Falls - Patricia (Pat) Grangaard, 79, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at Sanford Hospital.
Family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St, Sioux Falls. Services will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 W. 41st St, Sioux Falls. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 59 years, Wendell; children, Wendy (Eric) Aasen and Layth (Susan) Grangaard; and four grandchildren, Melinda, Nolan, Katelyn and Evan.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 4, 2019