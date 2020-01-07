|
Patricia Hendricks
Sioux Falls - Pat Hendricks passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 5:00-7:00, at Miller Funeral Home (Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue) in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation and memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12 at Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel, 1838 E. Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis. Family will be present to greet friends from 1-3:00 PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00. Burial will be at Fort Snelling in St. Paul on Monday, January 13.
Patricia Lea Anderson was born at the family home in Rusk County, Wisconsin, on November 13, 1928, to Ole and Lena Anderson. She attended a rural, one-room school house near Ladysmith through second grade, until the family moved to their Becky Creek Farm near Bruce, WI. She was child of the depression - remembered the day they got electricity and indoor plumbing on the farm, and taught her own children to re-use and re-cycle. Patricia remembered learning to drive a pickup at age 14, so she could drop off grain to be ground at the Bruce Elevator while she was in school. She graduated from Bruce High School in 1946 and then attended beautician school. She used her skills for a short time in a shop in Ladysmith by the Flambeau River and for a lifetime for family members.
Pat was united in marriage to Robert Hendricks on October 8, 1949. The couple moved to Ames, IA, where Bob attended ISU. Patricia has fond memories of friends they met while living in married-student housing (reconstituted WWII Army barracks). While in Ames, 3 children were born: Jennifer, Mark, and Baby Hendricks (who only survived a few days and is buried in Ames).
Upon Bob's graduation, the couple and their two kids moved to Luverne, Minnesota, where Bob started his life-long career with Terrace Park Dairy. Three more children were born into the family while in Luverne: Melinda, Greg, and Mary. Patricia was a caring but realistic mom. She often reminded family that "It could be worse," a motto she lived by until the very end.
The family moved to Sioux Falls in 1973 when Bob transferred with Terrace Park Dairy. Patricia never dreamed there could be a place more "right" than Luverne, but 47 years of living in South Dakota has made her realize that "home is where the heart is," and Patricia's heart was always being with her family. She and Bob formed dozens of friendships over a Bridge game, and were lifelong members of the Sioux Falls Bridge Club. She enjoyed reading, watching sports (especially Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves), gardening, cribbage, and time with family.
She was the number one caregiver to Bob who had life-long struggles with major medical issues. Patricia demonstrated that "no matter the difficulty you face, just handle it." In her mind, there were no other options. After the children were on their own, Patricia took a switchboard operator's job with Daytons, and saw their transition to Marshall Fields and Macy's.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Jennifer (Breckenridge), Mark, Melinda (Jim Jensen), Greg, and Mary. Grandchildren: Ben and Megan Breckenridge; Emily and Eric Hendricks, Andy (Katie) Jensen and Maggie (Todd) Dvoracek; Kate (Nick) Todoro, Sarah (Kaylee Pohlmeyer), and Anna; our special family friend Sharon Haley, and sister-in-law Florence Pavlik. Great-grandkids: Brooke Power (Breckenridge), Mya and Jase Dvoracek; Easton, Joey, and Crosby Jensen; Owen Todoro; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Ole and Lena, her brothers Lester, Leonard, and Lorence (Virginia), Anderson; sisters Mae (Walt Weikamp) and Edna (Charles Smithburn); A Dear Granddaughter Megan Breckenridge; and Baby Hendricks.
Memorials may be directed to the Avera Dougherty Hospice Care or the Kidney Foundation.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020