Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Patricia "Pat" Lens

Patricia "Pat" Lens Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Lens

Brandon - Patricia "Pat" Lens, 84, Brandon, formerly Valley Springs and Hills, MN, died Sunday, October 18, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice Home in Sioux Falls.

Visitation with family will be 6:30pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon, with a Rosary Prayer at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am, Friday, November 1, 2019, also at Risen Savior. Inurnment will follow at Holy Name Catholic Cemetery in Rock Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the or the .

Pat will be greatly missed by her three children, Michael (Jeanne) Lens, Brandon, Kimberly (Bruce) Pedersen, Dakota Dunes, SD, and Kathleen (Jose) Nunez, Eagan, MN; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her only sibling, Karen Lens, Dakota Dunes, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
